Giants a possible landing spot for Cam Newton?

The New York Giants have once again hitched their wagon to quarterback Daniel Jones, but newly hired general manager Joe Schoen has made it clear the backup position will be addressed this offseason.

“I think backup quarterback is one of the more important positions in the league, so it’s something we’re going to look at, and we’re going to address,” Schoen said at the NFL Combine. “But it’s not just quarterback. I think building depth is going to be a priority. It might be a little bit hard early on, but you can continue to build the team up over the years.”

One potential backup quarterback the Giants have been linked to is Mitchell Trubisky, who has a familiarity with both Brian Daboll and Schoen from their time in Buffalo. However, Trubisky is among the hottest names on the impending free agent market and some believe he’ll get paid starter money.

If that turns out to be the case, the Giants will be priced out of Trubisky’s market and thrust back into the hunt for a backup.

One potential alternative option, as it turns out, is former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick was the first to report the news.

I’m being told that NYG is a possible landing spot for Cam Newton. However, it’s still early. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 9, 2022

The 32-year-old Newton was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons with the Panthers before joining the Patriots in 2020. He returned to Carolina this past season, but is expected to become an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

In 148 career games (144 starts), Newton has completed under 60% of his passes for 32,382 yards, 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions. He’s also rushed the ball 1,118 times for 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns.

If the smoke around Newton proves to be accurate and he’s willing to take backup money, he would be a solid veteran option for the Giants. He would provide them stability behind the oft-injured Jones and give the team an opportunity to compete if Jones missed any significant time.

Story continues

List