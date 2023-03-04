Are the Giants poised to pay Daniel Jones $40 million-plus?

After weeks of rumor and speculation, it was finally confirmed that quarterback Daniel Jones and his agents are seeking more than $45 million annually from the New York Giants.

That confirmation caused an immediate uproar on social media as many Giants fans and several analysts once again lost sight of how negotiations are conducted.

But if they were angry with the ask, they’re going to be even angrier with the eventual contract.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants and Jones have made progress in recent days and that a deal may be reached before Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. Beyond just that, Raanan says it “sounds as if” DJ’s annual value will, in fact, be in the $40 million range.

Have heard in recent days there has been progress between Daniel Jones and the #Giants. Getting something done by Tuesday doesn’t seem unreasonable. It sounds as if there will be a four at the front of the annual salary. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 3, 2023

If Jones does sign a deal worth $40 million or more annually, he will become just the ninth quarterback in NFL history to command said value.

That, of course, will quickly change as the salary cap rises and the next round of quarterback contracts are handed out but in the interim, Jones will stand tall. Much taller than many expected or are okay with.

Jones is coming off of a breakout season in which he fell just short of 4,000 total yards and led the Giants to their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI.

