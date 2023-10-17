Giants poach OL Josh Miles off Falcons’ practice squad

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Josh Miles off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Miles made the Falcons’ initial 53-man roster out of training camp but was later released and signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

The #Giants are signing OT Josh Miles off the #Falcons’ practice squad, sources say. Miles was a seventh-round pick of the #AZCardinals and appeared in 17 games over three seasons with them. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2023

Another NFC East team signed a former Falcons player on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Julio Jones to their 16-man practice squad, NFL Network’s Rapoport reported.

Check out the Falcons’ updated 16-man practice squad (which currently sits at 15 players).

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire