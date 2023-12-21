Giants poach DL Timmy Horne off Falcons’ practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have now lost two practice squad players to the New York Giants this season. Defensive lineman Timmy Horne was signed by the Giants on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported.

Horne was a key member of Atlanta’s defense last season, appearing in all 17 games, but he didn’t make the roster in 2023 due to the team’s many free-agent additions.

The #Giants are signing DT Timmy Horne to their active roster off the #Falcons’ practice squad. Added depth on the D line with Dexter Lawrence dealing with a hamstring injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2023

This leaves the Falcons with one opening on their 16-man practice squad so expect the team to make a move before this weekend’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

