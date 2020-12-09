Giants Playoff Tracker: Latest odds, matchups and news as Big Blue goes for NFC East title

NFC East team logos treated

After a statement win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Giants find themselves at the top of the NFC East with a 5-7 record with four games left to go in the 2020 NFL season. It’s a position no one believed they would be in at 1-7 through eight games, but with the sub-par play of the rest of the teams in the East, here we are.

Can the Giants hang on and reach the postseason? The only way it would happen with their current record would be to win their division. There are some tough games left on the schedule and everyone is honestly still in the race.

So this tracker will serve as a guide for the rest of the season to see what the Giants’ chances are of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Let’s take a look at each team’s status in the division entering Week 14…

NEW YORK GIANTS: 5-7

Odds to win division (according to The New York Times, as of Monday morning): 64%

Next opponent: Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

Current playoff opponent: vs. No. 5 Seattle Seahawks

New York’s current playoff matchup would be against the team they just upset with Colt McCoy taking over the offense for Daniel Jones after he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 12. While McCoy held it down, and Wayne Gallman pounded the ground for over 130 yards rushing, it was the defense that shut down the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL.

Patrick Graham’s defense has been clicking on all cylinders, and they did more than just pass their toughest test of the season thus far. They owned it.

The Giants are now riding a four-game win streak heading into their game against the Cardinals.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: 5-7

Odds to win division: 19%

Next opponent: vs. San Francisco 49ers

After the Washington Football Team saw the Giants pull the upset of the week, they answered with the upset of the season. Washington handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season on Monday to keep themselves in the NFC East race,

A loss would have made a comeback almost impossible, as they would have been a game behind the Giants who have the tiebreaker over them after a season sweep this year. A loss would have forced Washington to make up two games in the final four weeks. But they are surely still alive.

Alex Smith is starting to find a groove under center after taking over, and Ron Rivera knows what playoff football is about, so you can never count out this group. But Antonio Gibson could miss some time with a toe injury he suffered in Monday's game.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: 3-8-1

Odds to win division: 9%

Next opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints (10-2)

Philly has a rough home stretch – the hardest remaining schedule in the division actually. And they just took their fourth loss in a row after their defeat against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday.

The NFC South-leading Saints are on a roll even with Drew Brees not under center, and the Eagles’ defense once again has to face one of the best offenses in the league. They just can’t catch a break with playing good teams until they play the Cowboys and Football Team to end the year. It also doesn’t help that Carson Wentz has now been benched for Jalen Hurts, who will make his first NFL start against the top defense in the league on Sunday.

DALLAS COWBOYS: 3-9

Odds to win division: 4% (as of Tuesday morning)

Next opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1)

The Cowboys had to wait until Tuesday night to finally get back on the field, but that extra time proved no benefit for Dallas, as the Ravens walloped them 34-17. Lamar Jackson threw for just 107 yards, but the Ravens racked up a ridiculous 294 yards on the ground against Dallas

Andy Dalton threw for 285 yards in Dallas' loss, but the Cowboys' offense has gone stagnant. Ezekiel Elliott gained 77 yards on the ground on 18 carries, but has still only eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game once this season, which came against Minnesota in late November.

The Cowboys have now lost six out of seven, and they don't appear to be anywhere close to putting things together.