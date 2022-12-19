Giants' playoff hopes get huge jolt with gritty win over Commanders

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LANDOVER, MD. -- Brian Daboll, and his fresh new goatee, stood statuesque and spoke emotionless. That made sense. He spent all week talking about how the Giants' Sunday night battle with the Washington Commanders was big only because it was the next on New York’s schedule. To change his tone now, after the Giants won, 20-12? That wouldn’t be very Daboll-esque.

So he monotoned and coach-cliched his way through his meeting with the media.

As for the music blaring from the visiting locker room of FedEx Field? Well, that told the true magnitude of what the Giants accomplished in front of a national audience.

The outcome of this game was never going to boot the Giants from the playoff picture, but by winning it, they all but punched their ticket there.

"It beats the alternative," Daboll said.

It’s been a brutal stretch of late for the Giants as all of their roster deficiencies seemed to catch up at the least opportune time. Their 7-2 start dissipated awfully quick as injuries piled up and their schedule toughened. The Giants entered Sunday night 0-3-1 in their last four games.

The freefalling Seattle Seahawks didn’t make this game do-or-die, but New York needed it. The path to the postseason was oh so much harder without it. Now, depending on the mathematical model, the Giants have a 90-plus percent chance of snapping their five-year playoff drought.

The Giants (8-5-1) are currently in sole possession of the NFC's sixth seed — the second of three Wild Card spots. Washington (7-6-1), whom the Giants now have the tiebreaker over, are in seventh. The struggling Seahawks and red-hot Detroit Lions are on the outside looking in at the moment. The Giants face a tough opponent next week in the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) on Christmas Eve, but things get much easier over the next two against the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and sure-to-be-resting-their-starters Philadelphia Eagles (13-1).

A loss by two of the three behind New York, coupled with a Giants win, should solidify the postseason invitation. Or, of course, the Giants winning two of three.

Story continues

"It’s been a lot of ups and downs throughout these past couple of years," running back Saquon Barkley said. 'What does it really mean? It means we’ve given ourselves a better chance of accomplishing our goals.

"None of us are shocked in this locker room. We knew what we were capable of doing, and we put ourselves in the driver seat to control our own destiny."



Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) attempts a passel against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants didn’t beat Washington on Sunday without a little drama. That’s the case for most of, if not all, of their wins. The deficiencies of this roster discussed ad nauseam during the summer months haven’t rectified themselves in December. The Giants are still a very flawed team. So if the Giants want to win, the Giants need to win ugly.

Daniel Jones was an efficient 21 of 32 for 160 yards. Barkley rushed for 87 yards on 18 carries. The highlight for a group: An 18-play, 97-yard drive that Barkley capped with a three-yard touchdown run. It was better than it’s been, but followed the same script New York seems to follow in each of its victories: Get the game into the fourth quarter, then gut out a win.

And that’s exactly what happened.

As the offense did just enough, the defense bent but did not break. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux played undeniably the best game of his young career, registering 12 tackles (three for a loss). He had a sack, fumble, touchdown of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to give the Giants an early lead in the second quarter.

But six times Washington drove inside the Giants' 40. They came away with two field goals and one touchdown. A Dexter Lawrence forced fumble ended one fourth quarter series at the Giants' five. A Darnay Holmes pass breakup on fourth-and-five at the six, with 56 seconds left, ended Washington’s last chance.

"That’s a great stop," safety Julian Love said. "That’s what you’ve got to do."

The music coming from the visiting locker room painted a picture of what was transpiring inside. It wasn’t long before players started sharing videos to erase any doubt.

The Giants were enjoying this one — quite a bit — as they should. They played a meaningful game in December. They won that meaningful game. And now, they’ve positioned themselves to play into January.

That’s reason to celebrate. Even if it’s just for a moment.

On Monday, the focus turns to Minnesota.

And that game will be treated no different than this one.