Giants have playoff-clinching scenario in Week 16

The New York Giants have put themselves in a position to clinch a berth in the postseason this weekend after their thrilling 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday night.

The Giants will clinch if…

NYG win + DET loss at CAR + SEA loss at KC or NYG win + DET loss at CAR + WAS loss at SF or NYG win + SEA loss at KC + WAS loss at SF

The Giants (8-5-1) play the Vikings in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon. A victory gets them to 9-5-1 and the most losses they can have this year will be seven. The Seahawks and Lions are both 7-7 and one loss combined with a Giants win eliminates the possibility of them overtaking Big Blue for a playoff spot.

The Vikings (11-3) are the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They have already clinched the NFC North and still have an outside shot at the top seed, held by Philadelphia. They aren’t likely to get there, so their incentive is more focused on maintaining the No. 2 seed. San Francisco (10-4) is currently the third seed. Dallas is also 10-4 but they are not a division leader.

Chicago (3-11), Arizona (4-10), the Rams (4-9), Atlanta (5-9), New Orleans (5-9), and Carolina (5-9) cannot catch the Giants in the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) remain alive after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

