Giants players told Joe Judge that Jalen Ramsey threw the first punch at Golden Tate

After the Rams had put a bow on a 17-9 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, the two teams came together to shake hands in the typical postgame pleasantries. Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate had other plans, however, starting a fight at midfield.

The two had to be separated by their teammates before things escalated further, as personal grievances were seemingly aired out on the field after the game.

Sean McVay and Jared Goff were both asked about the scrum in their postgame press conferences, but neither saw exactly what happened. Giants coach Joe Judge didn’t either, but on Monday, he said his players told him that Ramsey was the one to start the fight.

Joe Judge says he doesn’t want John Mara, Steve Tisch or anyone associated with Giants dealing with a fight like that after the game. But Judge says his players told him Ramsey threw a punch and Tate was defending himself. Judge thought both Giants & Rams helped break it up. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 5, 2020





Neither Ramsey nor Tate were made available to the media after the game, so we haven’t gotten their sides of the story. The NFL is investigating the matter for possible discipline, though according to Tom Pelissero, suspensions are unlikely.

McVay is scheduled to speak to reporters on Monday and will surely be asked about the matter like Judge was.