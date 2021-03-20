Giants players react to Kenny Golladay's four-year deal: 'Welcome to New York'

Kenny Golladay in white uniform smiling tight shot
The Giants were the talk of the NFL on Saturday afternoon, as reports surfaced that the team has signed free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal.

Golladay's deal will pay him $72 million over four years, with $40 million of it guaranteed. The Giants clearly broke the bank to make sure they kept Golladay from signing elsewhere, and the big move generated some excited reactions across social media.

Here's a look at how Giants players reacted to the news ...

