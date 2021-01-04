Giants players react to the Eagles sitting QB Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld vs. Washington

Draft picks matter and with the Eagles set for a rebuild, Howie Roseman and company seem hell-bent on ensuring that they don’t miss out on an impact player in the NFL draft.

Doug Pederson had hinted at getting third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld some reps, and with the Eagles trailing 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia pulled the second-round pick with a viable opportunity to win.

The New York Giants’ playoff hopes depend on the Eagles and players immediately reacted via social media.

……. — Blake Martinez (@Big__Blake50) January 4, 2021

Ain’t this bouta ….. — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) January 4, 2021

They really throwing it — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) January 4, 2021

This is sickening — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

Washington had to pay Philly to do that🤦🏽‍♂️ — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) January 4, 2021

Some of the Giants were visibly upset and up-front with their accusations of the Eagles tanking on purpose and out front in the open.

The NFC East should be even more interesting in 2021.

