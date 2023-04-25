Who Giants players predict will smash Splash Hit No. 100 at Oracle Park

Who Giants players predict will smash Splash Hit No. 100 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The waters of McCovey Cove have welcome 99 home run balls in the regular season since Oracle Park first opened in 2000, fondly known by Giants fans as Splash Hits.

No. 99 was crushed by Brandon Crawford in San Francisco's win over the New York Mets on Saturday, and now, the race is on to see which Giants player will hit No. 100.

So, who do those actually on the team think will smash the 100th Splash Hit into McCovey Cove? Giants players sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic and Laura Britt to share their predictions on the latest episode of "Giants Talk."

Mike Yastrzemski: I said at FanFest it was going to be someone that we didn't expect. You know, someone that may not be on the roster right now, whether it be a young guy coming up or some sort of acquisition. It's kind of the trend that we have around here. So, having someone that we may not have met yet is my guess.

Thairo Estrada: I have no idea who's going to hit it, but if God gives me the opportunity and I'm late on a swing, maybe I'll be the one to hit it.

Michael Conforto: I'm calling Joc [Pederson]. I think it's going to be Joc, for sure. We'll see. We'll see what happens.

Joc Pederson: I guess I'll say Conforto. He said me, I'll say him. That means we're hitting some homers, I like it.

It's hard to believe 99 baseballs have dropped into McCovey Cove -- most grabbed by kayakers, or perhaps a fetch-happy dog or two.

And across Oracle Park's 23 years, those Splash Hits have provided excitement for Giants fans that is hard to find at any other ballpark.

With that in mind, it's safe to say whoever hits No. 100 will be remembered in San Francisco's history books for decades to come -- or maybe until No. 200 flies over the arcade.

