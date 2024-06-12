Giants players excited about Malik Nabers’ potential

Wide receiver Malik Nabers continues to impress not just NFL analysts and coaches, but his own teammates.

Drafted by the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Nabers is poised to be the next big thing coming out of LSU. So far, he’s impressed everyone who’s seen him play, and there’s been nothing but rave reviews out of the Giants’ locker room.

Bobby Okereke was one of the Giants’ top performers on the defensive side of the ball in 2023. When asked about Nabers on Tuesday, Okereke said that Nabers can be a “very special” player in the NFL.

Bobby Okereke said Malik Nabers can be a “very special” player in the NFL. He has the “poise” to have a great career. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) June 11, 2024

Hearing that praise from someone like Okereke has merit, but the opinion that matters most is that of Daniel Jones. After all, Jones will be throwing to Nabers this season, so what he thinks about his new star receiver has a major impact on how the Giants season will go.

"He can be a tremendous weapon for us. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands." – Daniel Jones on Malik Nabers pic.twitter.com/fSMSp6Slmj — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 11, 2024

Jones is of the opinion that Nabers is a good weapon for the Giants.

“He can be a tremendous weapon for us, he’s had a good spring, he’s looked good, and made a lot of plays. It will take time and work and we’ll put that in,” Jones said.

When asked about Nabers’ physical ability, Jones continued to rave.

“He can do everything, there’s not much he can’t do really from a route-running standpoint. He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. Strong, fast, explosive, he catches the ball well. Yeah, he does a lot well,” Jones said.

Being a good player is only half of the battle in any sport; the other half is connecting with your teammates to achieve a common goal. The bond between teammates is vital to a team’s success, and that is especially true when it comes to the quarterback-receiver tandem.

Jones and Nabers on the same page could turn out to be a very dangerous combination in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire