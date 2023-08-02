Giants players excited for Azeez Ojulari ahead of third season

When the New York Giants selected Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari No. 50 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, many experts felt they got a steal with someone who they believed was a first-round talent — and, maybe they are right.

Unfortunately, after a promising rookie season where Ojulari set a new Giants franchise rookie record for sacks with eight, he immediately fell victim to the Big Blue injury curse.

Year 2 for Ojulari would prove to be frustrating. Held to just seven games and five starts by a calf issue, he never got on track health-wise but still managed to log 5.5 sacks on the season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted last April to augment the pass-rush opposite Ojulari but the two were rarely on the field together. He hopes that changes this year.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Thibodeaux this week at camp. “For him (Ojulari) on paper, you know how many sacks he had to how many plays he had, so just knowing that, I mean, if you can get him 17 games, who knows how many sacks you’ll get. Yeah, he’s definitely one of the most talented pass rushers I’ve ever played with. So yeah, I’m excited to really get it going.”

Veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams also holds Ojulari in high regard.

“Azeez is a great player to have on the team,” Williams said. “He’s a great player to have on the field. It’s unfortunate when guys ever go through injuries and stuff like that. When he was on the field, he was very productive. I think having him out there is always a great thing. I think he’s focusing a lot on taking care of himself and taking care of his body to make sure that he is out there as much as he can be.

“I think he has a natural feel for the game and natural feel for pass rushing,” he added. “I think it’s smooth the way he pass rushes. It doesn’t seem like he has to try too hard. I think it’s great to have all four of us, and even the more additions that we added to the team, just healthy on the field when we’re called upon. We’re trying to create more bond between us all this year and work together.”

The Giants’ defense is beginning to come together, especially in the front seven.

With Williams and Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence upfront, and with Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker and flanked by Thibodeaux and Ojulari, this group has to have Giant fans amped this summer.

