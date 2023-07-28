Giants players determined to reverse trend of futility vs. Eagles and Cowboys

The ink wasn’t even dry on Andrew Thomas’ new contract, and the Giants’ left tackle was already focused on the team’s No. 1 goal for the 2023 season:

Winning more games in the NFC East.

“As a team, I think the division is a big thing that we focus on this year,” Thomas said Thursday. “We didn’t do well [there] last year. So winning more of those games.”

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, another newly-minted top Giants player, said that’s the surest path to get where this team wants to go.

“You want to dominate every team but more importantly the teams within the division, simply because that’s the way to the playoffs,” Lawrence said, “and the playoffs give us a chance to win the Super Bowl.”

The Giants haven’t earned the right to talk about a Super Bowl yet, however, because they haven’t even been respectable in their own division.

More specifically, they can’t beat the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys, their two top rivals.

They have a staggering 3-22 record against the Eagles and Cowboys since the start of the 2017 season: 3-5 under Joe Judge and 0-17 under everybody else.

That includes Brian Daboll’s 0-5 record against the Birds and the Boys during his NFL Coach of the Year rookie season.

It culminated in a 38-7 beatdown in the NFC’s divisional playoff round at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field – the Giants’ third loss to the Eagles in the same 2022 season.

That prompted Daboll to set the Giants’ tone of intolerance in March.

“Got smoked in the playoffs,” Daboll said with disgust at the owners’ meetings in Arizona.

Now, his impatience has trickled down to the players.

“[Daboll] doesn’t really have to say anything,” Lawrence said. “He doesn’t really have to say much about that. I think that’s within the players.”

Throw in the new ownership of the Washington Commanders — the only division opponent the Giants have handled recently, with a 7-4-1 record the past six seasons — and it’s only going to get more daunting to make up ground.

The Eagles are the biggest problem, though, as the class of the entire conference. So they’re the team the Giants need to gun for. And Thomas said it’s primarily up to the offensive and defensive lines to close the gap.

“I think that starts up front, honestly,” Thomas said. “If you watch a lot of Philly’s games last year, they dominated on both sides with their front seven. I think we close that gap [by] being more dominant in the trenches. [We do it by] being able to protect DJ … and on the opposite side of the ball, [by] our defenders putting pressure on the quarterback. I think that changes the outcomes of games.”

On defense, that means the Giants’ top pass rushers and run defenders winning their matchups.

Lawrence, for all of his dominance last season, still hasn’t found a way to outplay Eagles center Jason Kelce, the NFL’s best at his position.

Asked by the Daily News how he approaches trying to take the next step in that matchup, Lawrence said the specific player he’s facing isn’t a concern.

“A lot of times when I lose, it’s something I do or didn’t do,” Lawrence said. “For me it’s just focusing on my craft and my technique, each and every day, to be more consistent … and being able to get there in positions, being able to counter, things like that.”

On the O-line, meanwhile, second-year right tackle Evan Neal is dedicated to making a monster leap in his second year.

Neal revealed on Friday that he cut “about 10 or 15 pounds” this offseason by grinding in his workouts and by hiring a personal chef and becoming “a lot more conscious about my diet.”

“I definitely put on more muscle and got more lean,” said Neal, who cut from a 353-pound final weight last season to 345 at the start of this year’s camp to 340 on the current roster. “I am in a lot better shape. I feel a lot healthier.”

Neal was also showing some nasty at Friday’s sweltering 5 p.m. practice on the hot outdoor East Rutherford fields. He got into shoving matches with multiple D-linemen after the play, including some jawing with Ryder Anderson.

These are encouraging signs because the Giants need to be at their best right out of the gate if they want to accomplish their goals.

They are opening the regular season on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 1. They need to set the tone right then and there.

Co-owner John Mara said himself in March that while it was a “great feeling” to “finally win a playoff game,” the third loss to the Eagles was a “crash landing.”

“And it kind of reinforced to us that we have a long way to go to be able to win that division and get into the championship games,” Mara said.

Lawrence said the Giants aren’t thinking about building a foundation anymore, though. They’re done building. They’re here to win.

“I don’t want to talk about building. It’s more about doing at this point,” Lawrence said. “Going into my fifth season, and I hate losing. I don’t really want to talk about building. I want to talk about what we are doing today to get better for tomorrow, and then that day leads into the season. You all can talk about building, but our mindset is winning.”

If their mindset is winning, they know what they have to do: beat the Eagles and Cowboys. Starting in Week 1.

THE PRACTICE REPORT

Daniel Jones had a strong practice Friday night in 95-degree heat, including two deep early completions to Darius Slayton in 7-on-7 — a crosser against Adoree Jackson and a deep ball down the right sideline on rookie Deonte Banks. The first-round corner was targeted for several completions for the second straight practice. Rookie third-round receiver Jalin Hyatt had a nice practice, including a tough catch in traffic over the middle, and saw extensive snaps with Jones until it appeared there was a route miscommunication and Hyatt was pulled over to the sideline. Parris Campbell continued to see plenty of targets. Tight end Darren Waller looked excellent again. He fell hard on a late incompletion with Banks in coverage but popped back up OK …

Cole Beasley didn’t practice on Friday because Daboll said he was kneed in the quad on Thursday. With Beasley out, David Sills saw more work and made a ton of catches …

Saquon Barkley made a blistering catch and run against linebacker Bobby Okereke and took it to the house on the first 7-on-7 snap, but he also dropped a Jones pass, got overpowered on a pass block in 11-on-11 and appeared slow to enter on one snap with 10 men on the field …

Rookie seventh-round safety Gervarrius Owens sat out a second straight practice with “a little bruise that’s still pretty stiff,” Daboll said …

At the primary position battles, Ben Bredeson returned to the first center spot ahead of John Michael Schmitz, though they both rotated in with Jones. Darnay Holmes came back in as the top slot corner. And a third strong safety, Bobby McCain, got a crack at playing alongside Xavier McKinney …

The Giants are scheduled to resume practice on Sunday after a Saturday players’ day off. They’ll put on pads for the first time on Tuesday.