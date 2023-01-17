Giants players anticipate raucous environment in Philadelphia for Divisional Round matchup with Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, several Giants players discussed the impact of the fans and atmosphere that makes Philadelphia a tough place to play. The Eagles will look to play off of their fans when they host the Giants in the NFC Divisional playoffs on Saturday night.

“A divisional game brings intensity to it,” QB Daniel Jones said. “They’re known for having a good crowd that supports their team.”

With a loud, vocal fanbase, opposing players often have decisions to make about where their family will take in the game.

“I know their fans will be out there and I hope we travel well,” DL Dexter Lawrence told reporters. “I told my mom she can’t come to the game because she’ll go back at them.”

“It definitely heightens it when you look at division games,” DB Julian Love said. “Philly fans will be really excited. They’re a passionate fanbase. Our families will be fine. It’s just a game at the end of the day. My family is pretty tough.”

Despite the intangibles that fans bring to Lincoln Financial Field, the Giants remain confident in their abilities.

“Their crowd is brutal,” OL Andrew Thomas added. “It helps when their team is as good as they are. We will be prepared for it. It’s us against the world.”

New York looks for the team’s first win in Philadelphia since Oct. 27, 2013 in the latest installment of this NFC East rivalry.