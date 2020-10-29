Giants player tests positive, Will Hernandez reportedly to go on COVID-19 list

Giants' positive test reportedly lands Will Hernandez on COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Giants were informed on Wednesday night that a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday.

"Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated," the Giants said in a statement. "All of the player's close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, guard Will Hernandez is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, Pelissero reported that multiple offensive linemen who were close to the exposure were sent home, leaving the team with just four players at the position.

The #Giants will place left guard Will Hernandez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source. https://t.co/swRniDnUo5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that OLB coach Bret Bielema and DBs coach Jerome Henderson were sent home as well due to a close exposure.

More on the #Giants, from me and @MikeGarafolo: Two #Giants coaches were sent home because they were considered COVID-19 close contacts: OLB coach Bret Bielema and DBs coach Jerome Henderson. So now several OL and two coaches. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2020

The rest of the team is practicing as normal on Thursday.

New York is scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, but an exposure this close to the Week 8 game could cause some complications. The league has already flexed games this season due to positive tests in the NFL, including moving multiple matchups to Tuesday night. If the game cannot be played Monday, that becomes a possibility.

Yet, if the Giants find more positive results after completing further testing, the matchup may have to be postponed to another week. That would directly impact the Washington Football Team, who is scheduled to take on the Giants in Week 9.

With Washington on its bye in Week 8, trying to rearrange games at this point in the season will become a tough task for the league.

The Los Angeles Chargers also announced they received a positive COVID-19 test late Wednesday night. The player is isolated as are his close contacts. Practice will go on as scheduled with meetings being virtual. Los Angeles is set to play the Broncos on Sunday.