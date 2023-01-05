Giants should play starters in Week 18 to change playoff narrative

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD — It’s not hard. Just look up and left. It’s there every time Brian Daboll meets the New York media inside the Giants’ practice bubble.

Two on one end, and two more on the other, are banners commemorating the Giants’ four Super Bowl titles. It’s hard to believe the one from 2007 is there if not for Tom Coughlin’s end-of-season decision.

The Giants were locked in as the NFC’s top wild-card team entering Week 17. Nothing that happened against the undefeated New England Patriots would change that, so it made sense for New York to rest their guys.

Only they didn’t. Instead, the Giants attacked. They gave New England, two touchdown favorites, everything they had. They came up just short, but the momentum garnered from the three-point loss propelled them into the postseason. When they met New England again in the Super Bowl, they knew they could take them. That now-raised banner is a sign of their success.

That 2007 season feels like a lifetime ago, but Daboll should heed a lesson from coaches of Giants past.

When New York plays Philadelphia this weekend … play to win the game.

‘We’re going to do what we think is best for our team,” Daboll said. “What happened in ’07 or five years (ago) – we’re going to do what we think is right for our team.”

Let’s not get too cute: It’s not a direct comparison to link the Giants’ 2007 battle with the Patriots to the one this Sunday against the Eagles. The Patriots were going for the league’s first undefeated season since the 1972 Dolphins. The Giants didn’t want to just roll over and hand them league history, so they played to prevent it from happening in their building.

But there is something to be said about what happened during and after that game. Most felt New England would show up at the old Giants Stadium and blow New York out. The Giants were in no way, shape or form considered a Super Bowl contender that year. Simply making the postseason was an accomplishment. So when the Giants not only gave New England their best, but that best required the Patriots to come back from a 12-point, third-quarter deficit and then hold on, 38-35? It turned more than a few heads both inside and outside the Giants' building.

Story continues

The Eagles are not undefeated. But they are considered to be one of, if not the, best teams in the NFL. The Giants, much like 2007, are considered a team fortunate to even be in the postseason and one no one considers an actual threat to make an actual run.

Change that narrative.

“I think as a player you’re always wanting to prepare to play and do what you can,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “At the same time, you have an obligation to the team, you have an obligation to what’s best for the situation and that’s (Daboll’s) job to make those decisions. I trust him and obviously I’m going to do whatever he tells me to do.”

There are caveats in every plan. The Eagles, on paper, are a far superior team to New York. Jalen Hurts is expected to make his return. There’s a chance — potentially of the likely variety — that Sunday’s game starts similar to the one the two played earlier this season when the Eagles jumped in front, 21-0, midway through the second quarter on their way to a blowout, 48-22 victory.

There’s absolutely no point in keeping Jones, Saquon Barkley and other important pieces of the Giants roster on the field in a decided game. Daboll should absolutely throw in the towel if it gets out of hand.

But calling off the dogs before the fight? Daboll wants his players to go for the kill. He coached with aggression throughout his first tenure in New York, aside from a questionably-passive decision to put in overtime of the Giants’ first meeting with Washington.

So don’t stop now. Don’t coach scared.



Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. / Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s a game to play then do everything you can to win it. And use every weapon at your disposal in those efforts.

“It’s my job to prepare to play,” Jones said. “And I’m prepared to do that.”

Daboll has insisted he hasn’t made a decision yet regarding who will and won’t play. He wants to get through this week of practice, then talk it over with general manager Joe Schoen. In all likelihood he’ll veer away from what Coughlin did 15 years ago to instead protect those he needs for the postseason.



Barkley won’t play. Jones could see a series. The Giants will essentially treat Week 18 against the Eagles not like the Giants did Week 17 against New England, but a second or third preseason game.

And maybe that’s the right decision.

Or maybe it’s not.

But the Giants have made a living this season dragging their opponents to the deep end of the pool to see if they sink or swim.

It’s silly to put the swimmies on now.