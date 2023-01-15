Giants will play Eagles in Divisional Round if they beat Vikings Sunday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At the risk of being accused of putting the cart before the horse, the Giants’ opponent for the Divisional Round has been determined if they are able to advance on Wild Card weekend.

The No. 2 seeded San Francisco 49ers’ comprehensive 41-23 victory over the No. 7 Seattle Seahawks on Saturday means if New York can get a win Sunday in Minnesota, they would travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

Again – if – the Giants win, the result of Monday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is inconsequential as New York would be the lowest team to advance and would draw the top-seeded Eagles, who had a bye in round one.

New York lost both of the matchups against Philadelphia during the regular season. In December at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles ran out to a 24-7 halftime lead en route to a 48-22 win.

In the regular season finale, with Brian Daboll resting almost every regular contributor and handing quarterback Davis Webb's first career NFL start, the Eagles earned a 22-16 win at home.

And, of course, if the Giants fall to the Vikings none of the above matters. In that case, it will be Minnesota going to San Francisco and the winner of Monday's game headed to Philadelphia.