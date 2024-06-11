Giants play the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (30-37, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-34, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (5-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -113, Giants -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 33-34 record overall and an 18-14 record at home. The Giants have hit 64 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Houston is 13-19 on the road and 30-37 overall. The Astros are 15-29 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with eight home runs while slugging .407. Heliot Ramos is 13-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Arrighetti: day-to-day (calf), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.