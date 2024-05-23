Giants planning joint practices with Lions, Jets this summer

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at the team’s organized team activities session on Thursday that plans were in the works for possible joint practices with the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets.

This will be the third straight season the Giants and Lions will hold joint practices during training camp. In 2022, the teams scrimmaged at the Lions’ facility in Allen Park, Michigan, and last year the Giants hosted at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The Giants will make the trip to Florham Park to face off with the Jets for a day. They last scrimmaged back in 2022. Last year’s scrimmage was scrapped.

Brian Daboll says the #Giants will have joint practices with the #Lions and likely at least one day of joint practices with the #Jets during training camp. pic.twitter.com/TXc2bRv9R8 — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) May 23, 2024

The plan for the Lions and Giants to hold joint practices once again was revealed earlier this offseason by Lions head coach, Dan Campbell.

“Tentatively, right now I’ve been talking to (Giants coach Brian) Daboll and so I think there’s a chance we could go to New York,” Campbell said in March.

