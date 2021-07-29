Giants plan to re-sign veteran RB Alfred Morris following workout with team

Alfred Morris

The Giants plan to sign running back Alfred Morris following his visit with the team on Thursday, a source tells SNY NFL Ralph Vacchiano.

Per Vacchiano, Morris will need to clear COVID-19 protocols before the signing becomes official, but the Giants intention is to re-sign the veteran.

The 32-year-old Morris appeared in nine games with the Giants last season, carrying the ball 55 times for 238 yards and touchdown while adding another receiving touchdown as well.

Morris has enjoyed a nine-year career in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl nods in 2013 and 2014 with the Washington Football Team. He’s been productive throughout his career, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with 6,173 career rushing yards and 36 career touchdowns.

While there’s no guarantee he’ll make the team out of camp, Morris provides the Giants with more insurance behind Saquon Barkley in the backfield, joining a group that already includes Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell and Corey Clement, among others.