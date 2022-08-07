Giants plan to play “all our guys” in preseason opener

Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn’t planning to rest starters when the team kicks off its preseason slate against the Patriots on Thursday night.

That game will be Daboll’s first as a head coach in the NFL and he’s planning to have quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and every other player who is physically able to get on the field in the lineup.

“I anticipate all of our guys playing,” Daboll said at a Sunday press conference.

There’s injury risk involved with playing first-teamers in the preseason, which is why many teams opt to limit the number of chances that something goes wrong. The Giants are installing a new offense and breaking in a number of new players on both sides of the ball, however, and that makes it easy to understand why Daboll is willing to run that risk this week.

