Giants plan to offer multi-year deals to both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley: report

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. / Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The two biggest pieces of the Giants offense are set to hit free agency after the season, but it sounds like the team wants to keep both of them around.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants plan to “attempt to work out a deal” with both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, though franchise tagging one of them is still an option.

“My understanding is both of these guys have earned the right to come back to New York and the team does view them as part of their future in 2023 and beyond,” Rapoport said Sunday morning. “Both of these guys are free agents. The Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys. Obviously, the franchise tag is available, but you can only tag one, so in this scenario, one would need a multi-year deal, one could have a tag.

“Both of these guys, the team hopes, will be back.”

Jones and Barkley have each had strong 2022 seasons and are a huge reason why the Giants find themselves on the precipice of the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Jones has thrown for a career-best 3,028 yards to go along with 18 total touchdowns (13 passing) and just five interceptions. Barkley, meanwhile, has had a resurgent season, racking up 1,254 rushing yards (fourth in the NFL) and 10 touchdowns.

While the Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal, they elected not to do so for Jones, and though the team reportedly discussed contract extensions with both players mid-season, those talks did not result in new contracts for either player.