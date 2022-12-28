Giants placing OL Shane Lemieux on injured reserve

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Wednesday that offensive lineman Shane Lemieux is headed to season-ending injured reserve.

Daboll said Shane Lemieux will go on IR. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 28, 2022

The 25-year-old Lemieux missed the team’s first nine games after undergoing surgery to repair an injured toe during the preseason. He was activated for a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions but reinjured his toe during that game.

The Giants had hoped to get Lemieux back this season but ultimately decided to pull the plug.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Lemieux has seen action in just two games over the past two seasons. He missed 16 games last year as the result of a knee injury.

Lemieux is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Giants did not immediately announce a corresponding transaction. For the time being, their 53-man roster sits at 52.

Related

If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Colts on TV Isaiah Hodgins gaining trust of Giants coaches, teammates Giants know they 'can't sleep on' Colts QB Nick Foles

List

Giants vs. Colts: 5 things to know about Week 17

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire