Giants place WR Chase Cota on injured reserve

After officially signing UFL running back Jacob Saylors on Tuesday, the New York Giants needed to clear a spot on their 90-man roster. That came by way of wide receiver Chase Cota, who was placed on injured reserve (IR) after suffering a broken collarbone during minicamp.

Cota, 24, went undrafted in 2023 out of Oregon.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder who began his college career at UCLA, spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans last season.

In late January, the Giants signed Cota to a reserve/futures contract but he was unlikely to make the final 53-man roster. He was more likely vying for a spot on the practice squad.

Cota will become eligible for an injury settlement, at which point he can be waived off of IR and will be free to sign with another team.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire