Giants place Vernon Butler on IR, waive Elerson Smith with injury settlement

The New York Giants made a pair of roster moves on Saturday, including the placement of defensive lineman Vernon Butler on injured reserve.

Butler’s situation remains a mystery as of now. Prior to landing on injured reserve, which knocks him out of the 2023 season, he was placed on the reserve/did not report list.

Butler, who was signed to the Giants’ practice squad last year, appeared in one game for Big Blue in 2022, recording four tackles.

In addition to the move involving Butler, the Giants also waived linebacker Elerson Smith from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Smith, who was placed on IR recently due to an Achilles injury, is now able to sign with another team and play in 2023 once he’s healthy.

A former fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2021, Smith had issues staying healthy over his two seasons in New York. He tallied just 11 tackles, one forced fumble and two QB Hits in 13 games, playing mostly on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire