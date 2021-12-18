Giants place two more players on COVID list

Metlife stadium giants sky view flag

The Giants placed two more players on the team’s growing reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Safety J.R. Reed and practice squad safety Natrell Jamerson tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will likely not be available to play this Sunday.





It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Giants in regards to players testing positive or entering the NFL’s safety protocol. Kadarius Toney, John Ross, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown, Aaron Robinson and Xavier McKinney are all currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This brings the number of Giants on the list to eight players.

In addition to the two positive COVID tests, coach Joe Judge said that several other players are suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The NFL released a memo on Thursday instructing what teams must do to prevent COVID within their organization, effective immediately.

With teams like the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns being impacted heavily by COVID-19 ahead of their Week 15 matchups, the NFL is hoping these new directives will prevent more teams from being decimated or a pause to the season.



