Giants place Tony Jefferson on IR, elevate two from practice squad

The New York Giants have placed veteran defensive back Tony Jefferson on injured reserve with a foot injury. He will now have to miss the team’s next four games.

Jefferson joined the Giants in September after turning down several other teams in order to work with Wink Martindale. He appeared in three games this season and recorded five tackles (four solo).

With Jefferson going on IR and rookie D.J. Davidson also lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Giants now have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, the team also elevated two practice squad players on Saturday but Landon Collins was not among them.

Defensive lineman Ryder Anderson and and wide receiver Marcus Johnson were the Week 6 elevations. For Anderson, it’s the first time this season he will be active on gameday.

However, for Johnson, this is the third and final time he can be elevated. The Giants will need to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to play again this year.

Both Anderson and Johnson will revert back to the practice squad following Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Related

Creativity leading to better results for Giants' offense Saquon Barkley all about finding ways to help Giants win Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks

List

Giants vs. Ravens: 5 biggest storylines for Week 6

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire