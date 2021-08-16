Giants place three players on season-ending IR
Three Giants players hurt during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets are done for the season.
The team placed LB TJ Brunson (torn ACL), G Kyle Murphy (ankle), and S Joshua Kalu (torn pectoral) on the season-ending injured reserve list on Monday.
All three injured players were candidates for depth roles this season.
Brunson, a 2020 seventh-rounder for the Giants, appeared in five games as a rookie. Kalu played three seasons with the Titans before joining New York this offseason. Murphy began last season on the Giants' practice squad before being moved to the 52-man roster, though he never appeared in a game.