Giants place three players on season-ending IR

Giants LB TJ Brunson during training camp

Three Giants players hurt during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets are done for the season.

The team placed LB TJ Brunson (torn ACL), G Kyle Murphy (ankle), and S Joshua Kalu (torn pectoral) on the season-ending injured reserve list on Monday.

All three injured players were candidates for depth roles this season.

Brunson, a 2020 seventh-rounder for the Giants, appeared in five games as a rookie. Kalu played three seasons with the Titans before joining New York this offseason. Murphy began last season on the Giants' practice squad before being moved to the 52-man roster, though he never appeared in a game.