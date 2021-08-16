Giants place three players on injured reserve

The New York Giants placed another player on injured reserve on Monday.

Backup interior offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, who injured his ankle in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Jets, is joining linebacker T.J. Brunson (knee) and defensive back Joshua Kalu (pec) who were placed on IR earlier in the day.

The league has changed the rules regarding IR. Teams are now allowed to return as many players as they want from IR. Players sent to injured reserve (or the reserve/NFI – non-football injury – list) before the final roster cuts on 4:00 p.m. on September 1st will not be eligible to return during the 2021 season.

That will be the case for Murphy, Kalu and Brunson. All three are done for the year.

Those placed on IR after the 53-man rosters are finalized however, can be brought back. Players placed on IR must stay there for a minimum of three weeks, istead of six, which was the timeline last year.

Murphy, due to the thinning ranks along the offensive line, had a legitimate shot to secure a roster spot this summer. He was signed last April as a UDFA out of Rhode Island. He was cut in camp but was immediately re-signed to the practice squad.

Murphy was signed to the Giants’ active roster on November 13.