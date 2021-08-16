The Giants have made a few roster moves after three players suffered significant injuries during the first preseason game.

Linebacker T.J. Brunson, guard Kyle Murphy, and safety Joshua Kalu have all been placed on injured reserve.

Brunson tore his ACL and will be out for the entire season. A was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and appeared in five games for New York as a rookie. He played mainly on special teams.

Murphy, in his second season, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the preseason matchup with the Jets. He was on the active roster for the back half of the 2020 season but did not dress for a game.

Kalu tore his pectoral during the first preseason game and will be out for the season. He signed with New York during the offseason after spending his first three seasons with the Titans.

Giants place T.J. Brunson, Kyle Murphy, Joshua Kalu on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk