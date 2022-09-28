As expected, the Giants have officially placed receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve.

Shepard sore his ACL toward the end of Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, suffering the injury on a non-contact play. Shepard had just returned from suffering a torn Achilles last season.

He caught 13 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown in three games.

As a corresponding move, the Giants have signed defensive back Fabian Moreau to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. Moreau appeared in the last two games, playing 61 percent of the defensive snaps against Dallas on Monday. He’s appeared in 78 games with 34 starts in his career.

New York has also signed defensive back Olaijah Griffin and receiver Makai Polk to its practice squad.

Giants place Sterling Shepard on IR, sign Fabian Moreau to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk