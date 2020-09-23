Giants place Sterling Shepard on IR, officially sign Devonta Freeman

The New York Giants officially announced the signing of running back Devonta Freeman on Wednesday, which comes on the heels of Saquon Barkley being lost for the season due to an ACL tear.

Prior to the Giants’ announcement, Freeman confirmed his arrival in East Rutherford on Twitter.





In addition to signing Freeman, the Giants also announced that wide receiver Sterling Shepard was placed on injured reserve with turf toe. That means he will miss a minimum of three games before he can be re-activated to the 53-man roster.

Shepard had hauled in eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 76 yards and four first downs before suffering his injury in Week 2.

Finally, the Giants also announced that center Javon Patterson, who was a seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, has been signed to their practice squad.

