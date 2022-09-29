Giants place Sterling Shepard on IR, sign Fabian Moreau off practice squad

The New York Giants have placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“He’s a tremendous person. He worked so diligently to get back, and (I) feel terrible for him that he had that injury,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s a big part of our team, and we’ll miss him out on the field.”

Replacing Shepard on the team’s 53-man roster is veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, who was signed off of the practice squad.

Moreau had been activated in each of the previous two weeks, taking a combined 56 defensive snaps while recording six tackles. He’s also seen time on special teams.

With two spots open on the practice squad, the Giants signed wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive back Olaijah Griffin to the reserve unit.

Griffin, the son of famous rapper Warren G, had previously been with the team, having been claimed off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills in mid-August. He was released two weeks later.

Polk originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in May and later spent time on their practice squad until being released earlier this week.

In addition to Griffin and Polk, the Giants also worked out defensive backs Mark Gilbert and Tim Harris.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire