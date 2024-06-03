Giants place Snell on 15-day IL with groin strain; activate Conforto originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants' 26-man roster continues to be a revolving door of players coming and going.

After departing Sunday's loss to the New York Yankees in the fifth inning with a tight left groin, left-handed pitcher Blake Snell officially was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a groin strain, the Giants announced.

Snell's latest IL stint already is his second this season after he missed a month with a left adductor strain.

San Francisco also activated outfielder Michael Conforto (right hamstring) from the 10-day injured list after the veteran outfielder completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento.

Conforto was batting .280/.331/.490 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in 143 at-bats before his injury. The Giants certainly have missed his bat over the last 19 games, and his return should provide a boost to San Francisco's ailing lineup.

The Giants begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field. Catch all the action, starting with "Giants Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast