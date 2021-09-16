Giants place Shane Lemieux on IR, sign Matt Skura to active roster

The New York Giants made a series of transactions on Thursday prior to their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

The Giants officially announced that offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (knee) has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of three weeks but potentially more.

Lemieux suffered what some have reported to be a partially torn patellar tendon. He missed all three of the Giants’ preseason games and took just a 17 snaps in Week 1 before being replaced by Ben Bredeson.

Replacing Lemieux on the 53-man roster is offensive lineman Matt Skura, who was signed from the practice squad. Skura signed with the Giants earlier this month after being released by Miami. He has appeared in 54 career games — 42 of those at center.

With Lemieux now on IR, Nick Gates will slide from center to left guard. Billy Price will start at center.

Bredeson will serve as a backup.

In addition to those moves, the Giants have also elevated wide receiver/kickoff returner C.J. Board and tight end Chris Myarick to their gameday roster. This is the second week in a row Board has been elevated.

Following the conclusion of Thursday’s game, Board and Myarick will be returned to the practice squad.