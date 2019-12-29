Giants place Scott Simonson on IR, promote Garrett Dickerson

The Giants placed a second tight end on injured reserve in as many days.

A day after placing Rhett Ellison on the season-ending list with a concussion, the Giants placed Scott Simonson on injured reserve with a concussion.

They filled Simonson’s roster spot by promoting Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

Dickerson joins rookie Kaden Smith as the team’s only available tight ends for the season finale against the Eagles.

Dickerson played three games this season, most recently on Nov. 10 at New England. He appeared in four games his rookie season.

Dickerson does not have a regular-season reception.