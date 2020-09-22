Giants place Saquon Barkley on IR, promote CB Ryan Lewis

In an expected roster move, the New York Giants placed running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve and have replaced him on the active roster.

Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in the first half of the Giants’ 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. No date has been announced by the team for Barkley’s corrective surgery.

Taking Barkley’s spot on the 53-man roster is cornerback Ryan Lewis, who was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Lewis, (6-foot, 195 pounds) was a UDFA out of Pitt back in 2017 and has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

He appeared in eight games (three starts) last year with Miami under current Giants defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham.

In a corresponding move, safety Sean Chandler was reverted back to the practice squad, which opens up a spot for Devonta Freeman, who the team is reportedly expected to sign soon.