Giants place rookie OL Marcus McKethan on injured reserve

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The New York Giants placed rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan on injured reserve Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McKethan, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of North Carolina, suffered an ACL injury.

While he was expected to compete for a roster spot this season, McKethan will now have to focus on recovery and rehab, and wait to make his on-field impact next season.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

