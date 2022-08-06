Giants place rookie OL Marcus McKethan on injured reserve
Giants placed rookie fifth-round pick, OL Marcus McKethan, on injured reserve due to an ACL injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2022
The New York Giants placed rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan on injured reserve Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
McKethan, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of North Carolina, suffered an ACL injury.
While he was expected to compete for a roster spot this season, McKethan will now have to focus on recovery and rehab, and wait to make his on-field impact next season.
