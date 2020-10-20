Giants place rookie LB Tae Crowder on injured reserve

The New York Giants just can’t to buy a break. Just two days after rookie linebacker Tae Crowder scored the winning touchdown on a 43-yard fumble return, he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Crowder, the 255th and final selection in this year’s NFL Draft, aka ‘Mr. Irrelevant’, overcame long odds to become a starter and will now miss at least three games due to the injury.

The Giants replaced Crowder on the roster by signing edge rusher Jabaal Sheard off the Jacksonville Jaguar’s practice squad.

Roster Update: DE Jabaal Sheard has terminated his practice squad contract with the Jaguars to sign with the Giants. Presented by @primepoint pic.twitter.com/fvCSy1uBH7 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 20, 2020





Crowder was a running back turned linebacker at Georgia and many felt he would not even make the Giants’ roster coming out of training camp. He’s started the last two games, making five total tackles against Dallas two weeks ago and ten (six solo) against Washington last week.

“Throughout training camp and all that, he was one of those rookies where he doesn’t say much,” said Blake Martinez, who lines up nest to Crowder at inside linebacker. “Just goes to work every single day and once he’s gotten that opportunity, it’s been amazing to see him flourish out there. He just feels so comfortable being able to make calls, make everything simpler even for me out there. It’s cool to see him obviously get that touchdown this last game. I was proud of him.”