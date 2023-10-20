Giants place OL Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and sign Sean Harlow
Giants place offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reverse after bicep tear. Brandon London shares more details and news that Big Blue has signed Sean Harlow to compensate.
