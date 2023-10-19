Giants place OL Shane Lemieux on IR with torn biceps
The Giants are dealing with yet another injury on their offensive line.
New York announced on Thursday that guard Shane Lemieux has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn biceps during Wednesday's practice.
A fifth-round pick in 2020, Lemieux had appeared in four games with one start this season.
The Giants have replaced Lemieux's spot on the 53-man roster by singing offensive lineman Sean Harlow off of the Cowboys' practice squad. Harlow has appeared in 34 games with eight starts in his career. He was a Falcons fourth-round pick in 2017 but played 32 of those games and all eight starts with the Cardinals from 2021-2022.