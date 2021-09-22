Giants place Nick Gates on injured reserve

The Giants placed offensive lineman Nick Gates on injured reserve Tuesday, five days after his gruesome injury.

In his first career start at left guard, Gates fractured his lower left leg. He stayed in Washington overnight and had surgery Friday.

Gates started the previous 17 games at center before moving to guard in the absence of Shane Lemieux, who was placed on injured reserve last week. In 2019, Gates started two games at right tackle and one at right guard.

Gates was voted one of seven team captains this season.

In addition, the Giants announced the Raiders signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton off their practice squad.

