Giants place Matt Peart, Gary Brightwell on injured reserve

The number of players on injured reserve grew for the New York Giants on Thursday with the additions of offensive tackle Matt Peart and running back Gary Brightwell.

Peart suffered a torn ACL in a Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury occurred early in the game, which he started in place of veteran Nate Solder, who was out due to COVID-19.

“One thing about Matt is he’s a really, really good team player and the guys really like him and respect the way he works and goes out there every day and prepares and challenges and competes,” head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week. “You hate seeing any player get hurt, you hate seeing guys who truly love the game and love their team being injured. One thing that we’re certain of is we know he’s going to get great medical attention and he’s going to get great attention to the rehab process and get him back on the field. He’s still a young player, he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Peart is expected to undergo surgery in short order and begin his extended rehab and recovery process.

The Giants also ended the rookie season of the aforementioned Brightwell, placing him on IR with a neck injury that was sustained earlier this month.

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Brightwell had appeared in 13 games this season, but rushed just once for four yards and caught one pass for six yards. Most of his time was spent on special teams where he recorded eight tackles (two solo).

Meanwhile, the Giants officially placed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and wide receiver Darius Slayton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and linebacker Omari Cobb on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Right tackle Nate Solder (COVID-19) was also activated.

Finally, the team announced that linebacker Trent Harris has been waived.

