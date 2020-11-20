Giants to place Matt Peart, Dante Pettis, Kaden Smith on COVID-19 list

On Friday morning, the Giants announced through a statement that the team was notified on Thursday night that three players had tested positive for COVID-19. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team will place rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis, and tight end Kaden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day. Of course, with tracing already underway, it’s possible more players are added to the list as close contacts. With three more players testing positive for the virus, the Giants are now up to five on the season, four of which have come this week alone.