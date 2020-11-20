Giants to place Matt Peart, Dante Pettis, Kaden Smith on COVID-19 list

On Friday morning, the New York Giants announced through a statement that the team was notified on Thursday night that three players had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team will place rookie offensive lineman Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day.

Of course, with tracing already underway, it’s possible more players are added to the list as close contacts. Any player placed on the COVID-19 list either has the virus or has been in close contact with someone who has it.

With three more players testing positive for the virus, the Giants are now up to five on the season, four of which have come this week alone. Left guard Will Hernandez was the first, and most recently kicker Graham Gano received a positive result earlier this week.

Also on the COVID-19 list is punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter, both of whom were placed there on Wednesday.