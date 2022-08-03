The Giants placed offensive tackle Matt Gono on the left squad/exempt list Wednesday. He was not at practice earlier in the day.

Gono was lining up as the backup right tackle and competing to be the swing tackle. Rookies Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan will climb up the depth chart with Gono gone.

Ezeudu also is the backup at both guard spots.

Gono signed a one-year contract with the Giants during the offseason.

He had spent his entire career with the Falcons since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 21 games with four starts for Atlanta.

But Gono last played in 2020. He underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury and missed the entire 2021 season before the Falcons released him in late January.

Giants place Matt Gono on the left squad/exempt list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk