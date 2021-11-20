Giants place Logan Ryan on COVID reserve list

Logan Ryan won’t get another chance to intercept former teammate Tom Brady on Monday night.

The Giants officially have placed Ryan on the COVID reserve list. The move comes one day after Ryan didn’t practice due to COVID protocols.

Ryan initially tested positive on Friday. The fact that he’s now on the COVID reserve list means that it wasn’t a false positive.

In January 2020, Ryan became the answer to a trivia question when he caught the last pass of Brady’s career in New England and returned it for a short touchdown in Tennessee’s win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

