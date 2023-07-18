Giants place linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve, ending his season

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After undergoing surgery this offseason, the Giants have placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Davis, 28, reportedly underwent surgery for a knee injury earlier this month and, at the time, did not have a timetable for his return. Davis reportedly hurt his knee during OTAs and the Giants eventually placed him on IR, ending his 2023 season.

After six seasons in the league, Davis made his way to the Giants after being signed off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Dec. 28.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to start the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he registered 11 tackles (six solo) and a half-sack. He also started both playoff games for the Giants, recording seven combined tackles with one quarterback hit.

Davis was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season but the Giants signed him to a deal in early March.

The former No. 21 overall pick of the Lions in 2017 spent his career in Detroit and briefly with the Jets before joining the G-Men.

In 68 career regular season games, Davis has 344 combined tackles (226 solo), 11 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, one interception and three fumble recoveries.