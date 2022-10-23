Giants place linebacker Azeez Ojulari on IR

The New York Giants have placed former Georgia football standout Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve. Ojulari, a second-year player, has seem limited action in 2022. The former second-round pick has played in only two games this season.

Now, Azeez Ojulari will miss at least the next four games for the Giants. New York is off to an excellent 5-1 start, but will miss Ojulari, who is one of the Giants’ top pass rushers.

Ojulari is coming off a promising rookie season where he played in 17 games, recorded 8.0 sacks, and finished with 49 total tackles.

There was concern over Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari’s durability entering the 2021 NFL draft. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Azeez Ojulari currently has a calf injury. He was reportedly close to returning, but suffered an unfortunate setback. Hopefully Ojulari can suit up for the Giants later in the season. He’d provide a big boost to New York’s pass rush if he can return.

Ojulari has not played since Week 4. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news of Ojulari being placed on injured reserve.

The Giants have placed OLB Azeez Ojulari on IR, meaning he’s out at least 4 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2022

